Joe Biden Informs Barack Obama Of His Plans To Seek Re-election In 2024: Report

The President of the United States, Joe Biden has recently informed former President Barack Obama that he plans to seek re-election in 2024. Two people familiar with Biden's conversations with Obama told The Hill that the 46th president intends to pursue four more years in the White House. Among the two unnamed sources, one quoted Biden as saying that he "wants to run and he is clearly letting everyone know".

Despite his declining support ratings, US president Biden remains the most probable Democratic candidate to beat Trump, according to the source. This has been a crucial component of Biden's pitch to voters as he seeks support for his 2020 campaign, and a huge reason why primary voters flocked to him in South Carolina and other Super Tuesday states, cementing his reputation as the front-runner of Democrats, The Hill reported.

In addition to this, the source familiar with the Obama-Biden conversations said, “I believe he thinks he is the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” as per The Hill report.

However, this remains unclear when Biden informed Obama of his plans. Obama, on the other hand, had paid a visit to the White House earlier this month to mark the Affordable Care Act, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, the White House has declined to comment on Biden's and Obama's discussions. The president's public comments that he plans to run again, according to a Biden advisor.

Joe Biden's age has fanned worries about his future

Apart from these, Joe Biden's age has fanned worries about his future, in addition to the turbulent political winds and low support ratings. Biden, who is 79 years old, was the oldest president in history when he took office at the age of 78, and he will be 82 when his second term begins.

According to a CNBC poll issued last week, only 38% of Americans have approved of Biden's productivity as president, while 53% disapprove. Biden has failing grades on the economy in particular, with 35% approving and 60% disapproving of his management of the economy.

Meanwhile, it was widely known in the month of September 2021, that US president Biden and advisers told allies that he expects to run again. Biden declared in December that if he stayed healthy, he would run for president. He also stated that his vice-president, Kamala Harris, will be on the ticket again, The Guardian reported.

(Image: AP)