Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration LIVE Updates: Trump Leaves A Note, Departs From DC

The 46th US President-elect Joe Biden and first woman vice president-Kamala Harris will be inaugurated around 10:00-10:30 PM (IST) on January 20 amid concerns of potentially armed protests.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
20:20 IST, January 20th 2021
George W Bush and Laura Bush have arrived at the Capitol to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

 

20:07 IST, January 20th 2021
Biden attends mass in Washington with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders

Joe Biden and US First Lady-elect Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman-elect Douglas Emhoff attend church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

20:07 IST, January 20th 2021
Joe Biden tweets

 

19:56 IST, January 20th 2021
Trump left a note for Biden, departs from DC area

CNN reports citing a person familiar with the matter that outgoing US President Donald Trump has left a note for President-elect Joe Biden. However, the contents of the note were not immediately clear. Earlier, in his last address as the president of the United States, Trump refrained from congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Harris but said: "I wish the administration great success" before adding that he is sure they will be successful owing to the "great foundation" laid by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Trump’s era in Washington is over as he has left the White House for the last time as the President. According to CNN, Trump and his wife Melania are being flown in Marin One to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he will be holding of a “sending off” ceremony, which was due to start at 8:00am (local time). During his departure, the outgoing President spoke to reporters and said that it was “great honour” for him to serve the country. 

