Joe Biden Launches New Twitter Handle To Build Following Before Inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden on January 15 launched a new Twitter handle to build his following before taking command of White House accounts on Inauguration Day. Biden’s Twitter account has also been verified, even though it just has one tweet. Additionally, Twitter on Thursday said that it will transfer institution White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the US President-elect swears in on January 20.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

In a blog post, Twitter outlined how it will transfer the accounts, which also include @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec as well as new account @SecondGentlemen. The Trump administration’s @POTUS account will be publicly archived as @POTUS45 just as Obama was archived as @POTUS44, Twitter said. The microblogging website said the new institutional accounts will also be listed in Twitter’s US Elections Hub during the presidential inauguration.

Twitter said, “As we did in 2017, Twitter is actively working with the US government to support the archival and transition of Twitter accounts across administrations. As President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts”.

The US citizens will be able to watch the inauguration ceremony and the coverage via live streams and multiple news outlets, including the official inauguration, feeds on Twitter accounts @JCCIC and @BidenInaugural through Twitter’s US Elections Hub. Twitter said, that the followers on the POTUS account, on the other hand, will only receive notifications and will not be moved to the new president’s account proactively. Furthermore, the company informed, “Twitter will transfer current institutional accounts to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) where the Tweets and account history will remain publicly available and the account usernames will be updated to reflect their archived status”.

Biden’s inauguration

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is set to host a TV special program titled 'Celebrating America' on January 20, the night of Joe Biden's inauguration. The program aimed to celebrate the spirit of all the frontline workers and people who have contributed to society with their noble and humanitarian work. The special program will also witness performances by some Hollywood A-listers which is going to be the highlight of the program.

The primetime special will witness performances by a bevvy of stars including Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons. In the upcoming dates, several other names of the performers will also be shared with fans. The stars took to their respective social media handles and announced the news with their fans.

