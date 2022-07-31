Joe Biden Offers 'quick' Video Update Of His Health After Testing COVID Positive Again

US President Joe Biden on Saturday provided a "quick" video update about his health condition after testing positive for COVID-19 twice in five consecutive days. The 79-year-old was under isolation after he first contracted the breakthrough case on July 21. On Saturday, Biden's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in a letter to the White House mentioned that the POTUS tested positive again after testing negative "several times" last week.

"A quick update," Biden wrote with an elaborate video on his Twitter handle, posed by his dog Commander. “Hey folks, Joe Biden here. Tested positive this morning. Going to be working from home for the next couple of days,” the American President said donned in a sky-blue shirt paired with navy blue formal trousers, and his signature aviator sunglasses.

On Thursday, Biden returned to holding in-person indoor events and meetings with staff at the White House and was wearing a mask. As of now, Biden will be returning to "strict isolation procedures" as advised by Dr. Connor. However, he will not undergo further medication as the President was "feeling well." As reported by The Hill, Biden was under oral antiviral pills Paxlovid, which as per Dr. Connor has a "rebound" effect showing traces of the virus in the patient.

As per US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Biden will follow isolation for the next five days even though severe cases during the "rebound" period are highly unlikely. A small fraction- about 1%- in the US are facing breakthrough cases in the US, showing limited evolution of the disease, contrary to what experts had predicted.

Biden tests COVID positive in rare case of 'rebound'

Biden on Saturday tested positive in a rare case of "rebound", as explained by White House physician Dr. Connor. However, Biden "has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continued to feel quite well," the doctor wrote in a letter to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. It is to be noted that the US President has already been administered with complete vaccination against COVID, including two doses of Pfizer and two booster shots.

(Image: @JoeBiden/Twitter)