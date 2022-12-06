Joe Biden Pokes Fun At George Clooney’s Marriage In Kennedy Center Honors Speech

United States President Joe Biden poked fun at George Clooney's marriage while introducing him at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honours as he referenced his successful wife Amal Clooney.

Clooney was among the rare artists that Biden awarded with the accolade as he introduced the 45th inductees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Biden also accredited U2 and Gladys Knight among others but chose to pull a subtle dig against Clooney. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were all among the crowd seen at the reception for the honorees at the White House.

"This year's Kennedy Center honorees, they're an incredible group of people," Biden said at the event pointing at American actor George Clooney. "And we, the people we see characters. We see Amal Clooney's husband," he said, as the spectators applauded after this line.

Clooney was seen nodding his head in agreement as he appeared amused by the US President's mocking. Biden then did not elaborate on Clooney's own achievements after he praised his wife. The “Ocean’s 11” star was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, with his Lebanese and British wife.

At the Artist’s Dinner which was organised to commemorate the honorees, Clooney, 61, was also spotted adjusting his wife Amal’s red Valentino Haute Couture dress garnering awe from the fans. The 44-year-old arrived in a superhero-worthy gown with Clooney who was dressed in a tuxedo. Their 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander were not present.

The others who were awarded at the annual ceremony included Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2, while stars like Brandi Carlile, Katie Couric, and Sheryl Crow. Biden also hailed 'Vertigo' band as he said that they produced the music that united the people. “From this Irish American president in a White House designed by Irish hands, thank you for all you have done and the way you lift people up," he told the crowd. “To see each other, to see ourselves in one another, to unite in common cause - tonight we celebrate a truly exceptional . . . group of artists," the US President continued. He quoted the lyrics from U2's 1992 track 'One' which talks about the German reunification and tensions around that time.

Biden also spoke about the make-or-break single: “At a moment we would do well to remember when there is too much hate, too much division and too much anger in America and, quite frankly, around the world, as [U2′s] song goes: 'We are one, we are not the same, we get to carry each other.'"

Sacha Baron Cohen pokes fun at Ye, Biden and U2 band

Meanwhile, the comedian Sacha Baron Cohen poked fun at Bono as he called the band "Me Too" instead of U2 and stirred laughter. He also joked at Biden. “I know the president of US and A is here,” Borat said. “Where are you, Mr. Trump?” Borat continued addressing Biden, “You don’t look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale… But I see you have a new wife. Wawa-woooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono.”

Cohen praised U2's 2014 album, 'Songs of Innocence' that he joked was automatically installed in iTunes accounts without users' consent and people had to listen. Cohen also read out a loud message in Kazakh: "It translates to mean ‘Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6." He also made jokes about the American rapper Kanye West in headlines for his outspoken antisemitism.