Joe Biden Predicts 'mini Revolution' If Supreme Court Overturns Abortion Verdict: Report

US President Joe Biden has predicted a “mini-revolution” in November’s mid term elections if the Supreme Court overturns its verdict on the controversial Roe vs Wade case. According to The Hill, POTUS made the remarks while speaking to television host Jimmy Kimmel for an episode of his talk show that will air late on Thursday. According to Biden, SCOTUS’ flip on the decision would be “ridiculous” and motivate people to vote out state officials.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade case decision was the first to guarantee federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. If in case, the country’s apex court overturns the landmark verdict, and state officials follow it, people would be quick to do a “mini-revolution” and vote them out of the power. “I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said, adding “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Decision to overturn verdict leaked

Last month, on May 2 a leading US news media outlet leaked a draft decision made by the US Supreme Court that could end the nationwide right to abortion. Written by Justice Samuel Alito and published by Politico, the draft opinion was a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 Roe v. Wade case decision which first guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. The memo labelled as “Opinion of the Court” quotes the justice as saying, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Interestingly, the case verdict had been leaked multiple times before. News of the original Roe v. Wade case made it to public realms much before. Back in 1972, the then Justice of SCOTUS had written a memo to his colleague with regard to the aforementioned case which later enigmatically made its way to the Washington Post. Months later, David Beckwith, a reporter working for Time magazine made public the vote which legalised abortion across the US.

