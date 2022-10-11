Joe Biden Promises To Send Air Defence Systems To Ukraine In Call With Zelenskyy

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, United States President Joe Biden on Monday held a conversation with embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised Kyiv to provide cutting-edge air defence systems. While he was speaking with Zelenskyy, Biden even denounced Russia's recent massive bombings on Ukrainian cities. According to a readout from the White House, “President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defence systems.”

Furthermore, this pledge came as the United States has committed to providing war-torn Ukraine with over $15 billion in security aid since January 2021, the US Defence department noted.

Besides this, the readout also stressed that Joe Biden has emphasised his continued engagement with partners and allies to continue punishing Russia, holding it responsible for its atrocities, and offering security, economic support, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention that last week, Biden has revealed his plans to provide Ukraine with an extra $625 million in military aid. This help would include armoured vehicles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and artillery system ammo.

As per the readout, the US President has expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile assaults on Ukraine, notably in Kyiv, and “conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks.”

Russia launched large-scale assaults against Ukraine

Russia launched widespread attacks on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Monday, which attracted criticism from a number of nations. The latest round of Russian bombings, according to a statement by Biden, "once again demonstrates the utter brutality of Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.” At least eight people have lost their lives as Russia launched a deadly barrage of attacks against several Ukrainian towns, destroying civilian targets including downtown Kyiv, PTI reported.

Referring to the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the bombings on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, which includes the recent attack on a bridge that connects Russia with the Moscow-controlled Crimean Peninsula. As per the PTI report, Putin stated that the Russian military used precise weapons to strike important energy and military command facilities from the air, sea, and land.

The Russian President asserted that Moscow will respond in a "tough and proportionate to the level of threats" if Ukraine continues to carry out "terrorist attacks" against Russia. The prolonged, intensive assault signalled a swift military escalation by Moscow. It happened the day after Putin described the explosion on the key bridge as a "terrorist act" planned by Ukrainian special forces.

According to Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions occurred in the Shevchenko sector of the capital, a sizable region in the centre of Kyiv that is home to the city's ancient town and various administrative buildings. Some of the strikes hit close to the government quarter, which is the symbolic centre of the city's capital and home to the Parliament and other important sites, PTI reported.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 41 of the 75 missiles that were fired against Ukrainian sites were destroyed by air defences.

(Image: AP)