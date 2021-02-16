Last Updated:

Joe Biden Receives 'sweetest' Gift From Grandchildren On Presidents' Day, See Pictures

United States President Joe Biden received the ‘sweetest’ gift from his grandchildren who wanted to give him ‘some swag on the Presidents' Day on February 15.

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden received the ‘sweetest’ gift from his grandchildren who wanted to give him ‘some swag on the President’s Day on February 15. The pictures of the unique present were posted by US President’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and they have caused a stir on the internet. Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden recently spent some time over the weekend at Camp David. The picture shared on Twitter by Naomi showed Joe Biden wearing a cap with the words “President Retreat, camp David” written on it. She also posted another picture while replying to her previous post, that showed the back of the cap with the word “pop” written on the back. Both images, with witty captions, have spread smiles to thousands of internet users who said they ‘adore’ the Biden family. 

‘Love President Biden’

From sharing pictures of their own ‘pop’ to saying that they ‘love President Biden’, thousand of internet users poured all the love in the comment section of Naomi’s post on Twitter. The images have already garnered over 57k likes and several thousands of retweets. One of the Twitter users lauded Biden’s grandchildren for keeping him ‘grounded’. Another also noted that it “feels great” to follow the President of the United States again on Twitter in an indirect dig to the former US President Donald Trump who kept posts about family very limited on social media. Many other netizens said that they ‘love’ to follow Naomi and the way they treat Biden.

Honouring the first US President, George Washington, President’s Day is celebrated in the country every year after the holiday was established by Congress in 1885 and started as a celebration of Washington’s birthday in Washington DC. However, it later expanded to the rest of the country. He was born on February 22, 1732, but every third Monday of February is a holiday in the honour of George Washington. 

