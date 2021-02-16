Joe Biden Receives 'sweetest' Gift From Grandchildren On Presidents' Day, See Pictures

US President Joe Biden received the ‘sweetest’ gift from his grandchildren who wanted to give him ‘some swag on the President’s Day on February 15. The pictures of the unique present were posted by US President’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and they have caused a stir on the internet. Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden recently spent some time over the weekend at Camp David. The picture shared on Twitter by Naomi showed Joe Biden wearing a cap with the words “President Retreat, camp David” written on it. She also posted another picture while replying to her previous post, that showed the back of the cap with the word “pop” written on the back. Both images, with witty captions, have spread smiles to thousands of internet users who said they ‘adore’ the Biden family.

We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s “literally” President. pic.twitter.com/RpcE7Q8ugC — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head... pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

Read - US: Joe Biden Gets A Letter By Governors About 'confusion Over Vaccine Rollout'

Read - Vigorous Preparation Returns As Biden Calls Other Leaders

‘Love President Biden’

From sharing pictures of their own ‘pop’ to saying that they ‘love President Biden’, thousand of internet users poured all the love in the comment section of Naomi’s post on Twitter. The images have already garnered over 57k likes and several thousands of retweets. One of the Twitter users lauded Biden’s grandchildren for keeping him ‘grounded’. Another also noted that it “feels great” to follow the President of the United States again on Twitter in an indirect dig to the former US President Donald Trump who kept posts about family very limited on social media. Many other netizens said that they ‘love’ to follow Naomi and the way they treat Biden.

Brilliant 💫💫☀️💫☀️💫💫Joe has a cool 😎 style and it’s good to see cool 😎 back in the White House !! Of course the fact he’s got integrity and hope and ideas for America 🇺🇸 is a blessing as well lol !! — Upthegrove Music School 🇺🇸 Zoom School House (@LUpthegrove) February 15, 2021

This was my Pop. He was a wonderful, caring, loving man just like your Pop! He looked cute in his caps too! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTg1m4OVER — Nasty_Girl_ (@Princess_Janie_) February 14, 2021

Love this, Love President Biden and pray for you all every day. ❤️🙏🌅🌎 — Jeanette Pasqua (@JeanettePasqua) February 15, 2021

😢makes me miss my grandfather, the only man that made me feel loved — pogo (@PogolandPogo) February 15, 2021

Can he be Pop for the rest of us that don’t have living grandparents? — Joey (@jobe457) February 15, 2021

And believe me when I say he cherishes being "Pop" more than anything in the world! ❤️ — preising (@preising) February 14, 2021

Honouring the first US President, George Washington, President’s Day is celebrated in the country every year after the holiday was established by Congress in 1885 and started as a celebration of Washington’s birthday in Washington DC. However, it later expanded to the rest of the country. He was born on February 22, 1732, but every third Monday of February is a holiday in the honour of George Washington.

Read - 'He's Going To Help': Biden Faces Mounting Pressure As Asylum Seekers Eye Immigration Laws

Read - Activists Fear Biden's Commitment To Higher Minimum Wage

