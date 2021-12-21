Joe Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President' In Latest Verbal Goof-up | Watch

In the latest verbal gaffe by US President Joe Biden, he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” during a speech on Friday. During the graduation remarks at South Carolina State University, Biden referred to US VP as the President while mentioning that she is a “proud Howard alum”. Since Friday, Biden’s goof-up has gone viral on social media. While some of the internet users mocked Biden, others hailed Harris. Some of them also indulged in speculations regarding the 2024 elections.

Biden said, “But, all kidding aside, of course, President Harris, who’s a proud Howard alum, she might have something to say about Delaware State.”

“And to my family and friends, the Class of 2021: I know the pride you feel for this day as well,” he added.

It is not the first time that Biden called Harris ‘President’ as he has made the same mistake at least twice before. Most recently, in March, when the US came close to celebrating the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, Biden had said, “Now, when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”

US President’s mistake was then corrected by the White House in a press release, in the same manner, it was done on Friday. Before the March incident, Biden had referred to Harris as president-elect in December 2020. Biden had said, “I took it to instil public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason”.

Other mix-ups by US President Joe Biden

Apart from referring to Harris as ‘president’, now three times, Biden has previously been a subject of viral videos for other mix-ups. In November this year, he mistakenly said that he is going to celebrate his ‘58th’ birthday while it was the ‘79th'. The oldest US President celebrates his birthday on 20 November.

NOW - Biden says he stands by the jury who found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty. Biden added, "I feel great... And so I'm now looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday." pic.twitter.com/B8h5p2xvj7 — debz.c (@debzc1) November 19, 2021

In June this year, Biden appeared to confuse Syria with Libya while discussing ways of working with Russia during a press conference on June 13 at Group of Seven (G7). The 78-year-old spoke about working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide economic assistance to the people of Libya. His mix-up of both the nations resulted in several confused glances at the press conference during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

