Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump 'weak', Says 'We Need President Who Will Stop Violence'

Joe Biden, the 2020 Presidential candidate of the upcoming US Polls took to Twitter to take a stand against current US President Donald Trump following his press briefing on August 31. Joe Biden stated that 'Donald Trump has failed at his job' and 'he is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it'. This came soon after the violence that erupted in Portland, Oregon, after the clash between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors and in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the 'Defund The Police' protest.

Joe Biden slams Donald Trump

Joe Biden said that people of the US are 'less safe' because the current US President, Donald Trump failed to 'stop violence' and also refused to 'rebuke violence' following the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. Joe Biden went on the say that 'We need a President who will stop violence — not incite it' in his recent tweet.

The former democrat Vice President also said that 'peaceful protest is an important right' but 'violence is wrong'. The Democratic Party candidate for the 2020 Presidential US Polls, Joe Biden said that 'If he can’t say that, then he is unfit to be President'. He condemned Donald Trump's stance on the violence in the country and his statements in the press briefing on August 31.

Read | In Pittsburgh, Biden To Blame Trump For Violence Nationwide

Today’s press conference made it clear: we are all less safe because Donald Trump has failed at his job.



We need a President who will stop violence — not incite it. pic.twitter.com/AhGNZCDQkr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

Read | Portland Mayor Blames Trump For Protester Killed

Tonight, President Trump declined to rebuke violence.



He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder.



He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

Read | 'Fanning The Flames': Dem Accuse Trump Of Stoking Violence

I urge President Trump to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is an important right — violence is wrong. Period.



If he can’t say that, then he is unfit to be President. https://t.co/W4sjpF0Z3V — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

Read | Trump Presses 'Law And Order', Calls Mayor 'fool' In Aftermath Of Portland Shooting

During the press conference, President Trump was asked if he would want to take the moment to condemn what his supporters did to which he claimed that it was nothing more than a 'peaceful protest' by his supporters. He also went on to say that 'paint is not bullets' and that 'it is a defence mechanism'.

When asked about Kyle Rittenhouse, who was shot and killed two protestors and injured a third, Donald Trump said, "It looked like he was trying to get away from them when he fell and then they very violently attacked him. It is being investigated but I guess he was in very big trouble and he would have probably been killed". While defending the police, the President said that 'we need to give back the cops their dignity and respect' and that there are 'bad cops' and then there are those who are good police personnel but simply take the wrong decision and make a 'mistake'. "Anything wrong that they do or a mistake or a bad decision goes on in the evening news for weeks but no one covers the good things that they do," added Trump.

Read | 1 Dead In Portland After Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/H3TZocumET — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 31, 2020

Read | Jacob Blake Shooting: Hundreds Protest At ‘Justice For Jacob’ Rally In Kenosha

Ahead of the 2020 US Polls, the international media reported that a man was shot and killed after supporters of President Trump clashed with left-wing protesters in the city of Portland in Oregon. As per reports, the man who died was a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. On the other hand Kenosha, Wisconsin, the public took to the streets to protest against the local police after a 29-year old black man, Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after being shot 7 times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. According to the local media reports, amid the protest, 2 demonstrators were shot dead and one was wounded. Following the incident, a 17-year-old boy, Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

Read | Teen Charged In Kenosha Killings Will Hire Lawyer

(With agency inputs)