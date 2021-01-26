Joe Biden Says Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial 'has To Happen'

US President Joe Biden on January 25 said that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial “has to happen” as Democrats delivered the article on the Senate floor. In an exclusive interview with CNN after being inaugurated as the 46th US President, Biden delivered most extensive comments on the second impeachment of Trump. Even though Biden acknowledged that the effect Trump’s trial could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said that there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen”.

Biden also told the media outlet that he believed the outcome would be different if Trump has at least six months left in his term. However, the US President further added that he does not think the 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump and noted: “The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn't changed that much.” Biden’s remarks came on the same night the House impeachment managers officially kickstarted the start of Trump’s second impeachment trial and read the charge of ‘incitement to insurrection’ against Trump on the Senate floor. Trump is also the first US President in history to be impeached twice.

Trump plans revenge on Republicans who betrayed him

Days after finally leaving the White House and becoming the first US President in at least 30 years to lose in the reelection bid, Donald Trump reportedly spent his first weekend out of the office by plotting revenge against the Republicans who betrayed him over his historic second impeachment trial.

As per US media reports, Trump continued to drop hints of creating anew patriotic ‘MAGA’ or ‘Make America Great Again’ Party, a threat that some lawmakers viewed as a gambit to keep wavering senators in line before the opening of the trial in the Senate after February 8.

The former US President had spent his weekend at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his permanent home, splitting rounds of golf with discussions about maintaining influence as well as relevance in the US political scene and how to unseat the Republicans who deemed to have crossed him, reported the Washington Post.

