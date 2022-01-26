Joe Biden Says He Has 'no Intention' Of Moving US Or NATO Troops Into Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has “no intention” of moving American or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces into Ukraine. He, however, added that Russia will face serious economic consequences if it invades the former Soviet Republic. Speaking to reporters, Biden stated that any deployment of US troops would be to reinforce NATO forces under the alliance’s Article 5 obligations if Russia continues its military buildup on Ukraine’s border or moves in.

The US President said that a deployment decision would be based on what his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin decides to do, adding that “I may be moving some of those troops in the nearer term, just because it takes time.”

Biden further told reporters that the ready-to-deploy action is a "NATO operation" rather than "a sole US operation”. Giving stern warning to Russia, he said that if Putin "continued to build up" Russian forces along Ukraine's border or if he "was to move" the troops into Ukraine, the US will be "reinforcing" its troops. When asked if he is considering sanctioning the Russian President personally, Biden said, “Yes, he would receive that”. The US President did not give a definitive answer to whether the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine is increasing, decreasing or steady. He said that what's in Putin's mind remains vague, and that "it all comes down to his decision”.

“There will be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade, as he could, the entire country or a lot less than that as well, for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide," Biden said, adding: "This would be the largest — if he were to move in with all those forces — it would the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world."

Blinken warns Russia of severe response

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called a Russian invasion of Ukraine “imminent”. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stated that the US stands with Ukraine and Russia should take the path of de-escalation. His remarks came as the US delivered “defensive security assistance” to Kyiv in a bid to elevate Ukraine’s defences near border areas in the face of growing Russian aggression.

Blinken warned that the US would launch a severe response if even “a single additional Russian force” enters Ukraine “in an aggressive way”. Speaking to CNN, amid Russia being constantly accused of ramping up its troop presence near the Ukrainian border and having triggered fears of an invasion, Blinken amplified Washington’s warning to Moscow. Earlier on Monday, the top US diplomat also pledged to continue coordination with the European Union allies over tensions near Ukrainian borders. He even affirmed that the US will support the bloc “in next steps to deter Russian aggression”.

