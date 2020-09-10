Joe Biden Says Trump's 'negligence' In COVID-19 Response Led US Into Recession

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump and said that his “negligence” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic led the entire nation into recession. At his first foray into the state, since he had secured the Democratic Party’s nomination in June, Biden made the remarks just a day before Trump’s trip to the same place. Unleashing severe criticism of the Republican President, Biden reiterated that Trump is “not fit for this job”. According to former US VP, Donald Trump “created” the recession and thousands of people have lost their lives because of his “failures”.

"This is a recession created by Donald Trump's negligence, and he is unfit for this job as a consequence of it," Biden said in Warren, near Detroit.

"How many families are missing loved ones at their dinner table tonight because of his failures?" he said, noting the US high Covid-19 death toll in the nation. He added, "It's beyond despicable. It's a dereliction of duty. It's a disgrace."

Donald Trump knew that COVID-19 was dangerous. He knew it was deadly. And he purposely downplayed it.



Now, nearly 200,000 Americans are dead.



It’s unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/SLqqhmWy8E — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

I’m in Warren, Michigan, to discuss how a Biden-Harris administration will ensure the future is made in America — by America’s workers. Tune in now: https://t.co/OzJ3Vnc8kd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 9, 2020

Trump says Biden will let China 'own' US

US President Donald Trump launched an attack on rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming elections and said on September 7 that the former US Vice President had backed the entry of China into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) along with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump then added that both deals were the “most disastrous trade” agreements in history. Reiterating of what would happen to the United States chooses Biden to be the next President, Trump said that “if Biden wins, China will own” the country. He also slammed China for “not playing by the rules”.

"Biden supported NAFTA and he supported China's entry into the World Trade Organisation--the two most disastrous deals in history. We are looking at the World Trade Organisation, they have been very nice to us and they are talking to us differently than they do because if they don't shape up, we will ship out," Trump said.

