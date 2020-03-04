Joe Biden Scores Victory In Virginia On Super Tuesday, Projected To Win North Carolina

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia state in the Democratic primary and is projected to win in North Carolina. With two early leads, Biden has made an impressive comeback after a humiliating show in the first three nomination contests in Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Biden made a come back in the race on February 29 when he won South Carolina by a massive margin. As per reports, front-runner Bernie Sanders has won his home state of Vermont.

According to reports, North Carolina win will cement African-Americans' support for Joe Biden as the state has one of the largest voter bases from the community. However, the biggest challenge for Biden and Sanders will be the state of California and Texas, which have the largest number of delegates out of the 14 states that went into the poll on Tuesday.

As per reports, political pundits have given Sanders an upper hand as he is in a better position than Biden in terms of money, advertising and organisational support. However, Biden gained momentum after Amy Klobuchar decided to end her campaign on Monday, March 2, and endorsed the former Delaware senator for the Democratic nominee race.

Super Tuesday

More than 1,300 delegates out of 3,979 voted in Tuesday's primaries, which is about 30% of all pledged delegates available. Candidates must finish with 15% of votes in either the statewide total or an individual congressional district in order to win any delegates.

Alabama (52), Arkansas (31), Colorado (67), Maine (24), Massachusetts (91), Minnesota (75), Oklahoma (37), Tennessee (64), Utah (29) are other states that participated in Tuesday's primaries. American citizens living abroad also cast their votes to nominate the next potential Democratic candidate against Donald Trump, who will be the most likely candidate from the Republican side.

