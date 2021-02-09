Joe Biden Seeks To Rejoin UN Human Rights Council In Another Reversal Of Trump Policies

In yet another reversal of the Trump-era policy, Biden administration is set to announce US’ return to the UN Human Rights Council, which 45th President abandoned nearly three years ago. Biden is seeking 'observer' status for the US in confirmation of his campaign pledge. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce Washington’s reenlisting on the Geneva-based multilateral organization UNHRC in the week ahead. The decision, however, is likely to draw criticism from the American conservatives and pro-Israel officials. Blinken, a long-time human rights champion, said in a statement that the UNHRC corresponds with the US’ support of liberal values, and “shines a spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records.” Furthermore, he stressed, that the body serves as an important forum in combatting injustice and tyranny.

When we work closely with our allies and friends, we are able to call countries with the worst human rights records to account in the @UN Human Rights Council. U.S. leadership matters. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 8, 2021

In 2018, US quit the 47-member council under the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ policy, labelling the council a "cesspool of political bias” and a “self-serving organization displaying unending hostility towards Israel”. The then US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, slammed the UNHRC of being a "hypocritical" body, which makes "mockery of human rights”.Haley delivered remarks alongside the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who in turn, called the UN Human Rights Council "a protector of human rights abuses”. In response to Trump’s withdrawal from the council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed regret, while UN's human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein labelled Trump’s decision "disappointing, if not really surprising, news”. Israel, meanwhile, hailed the US’ dismissal.

Trump, among other objections, raised the issue of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Venezuela, being a member to the intergovernmental council, all of whom have held the history of human rights violations and humanitarian crimes. Blinken, meanwhile, in his recent address at a presser argued that the United States can cement the body's deficiencies by being “at the table”, and reforming agenda, membership, and focus, adding that it was a shame to give up on 'influential tool'.

To secure one of three seats

Biden administration, next week, aims to secure one of three full member seats — held by Austria, Denmark, and Italy — from the "Western Europe and other states group" that will be up for grabs later this year, The Associated Press reported, citing US State Department official’s statement. “We know that the Council has the potential to be an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world,” agency further quoted Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying. “By being present at the table, we seek to reform it and ensure it can live up to that potential,” he said. 193-member UN General Assembly is expected to elect members later this year for up to a maximum of three years. No members that can exceed two consecutive terms. A secret ballot will be cast for a fair and just representation.

(Image Credit: AP)