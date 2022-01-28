Last Updated:

Joe Biden Snubs Tesla In Tweet On EVs; Elon Musk Says 'Treating Americans Like Fools'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had some harsh words for US President Joe Biden after he failed to mention Tesla in a post about the future of electric cars in the US.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Elon Musk

Image: AP/@elonmusk/Twitter


In his Twitter post, Biden shared a video message with the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra about his agenda of climate change and how EVs can help. Biden stated in the Tweet that when he declared that the future would be produced right here in America he meant it and added that companies like GM and Ford are producing more electric automobiles in the United States than ever before.

In his video message, the US President can be heard saying, "Folks, I am here with Mary Barra, the Chairman of the Board of General Motors." Barra then continued by saying, "Mr President, we are happy to announce that we would invest $7 billion in the state of Michigan to further our EV manufacturing as well as bring out a third battery cell plant to the US. We want to have a portfolio of EVs so everybody can truly make the transition. So we are just getting started. We are so happy to support your agenda on climate change and getting to an all EV future."

'Starts with a T, ends with an A', says Musk in response to Biden's tweet

In the comment section, Musk also put the name "Tesla" in all caps, spelling out the name of his electric vehicle company.

The development comes after Biden welcomed the CEOs of General Motors and Ford, as well as other industry leaders, to the White House to discuss his administration's Build Back Better agenda. Musk, who has been critical of Biden's government, was left off the list.  According to Fox News, Elon Musk claimed in September that the Biden administration looks to be controlled by unions.

Tesla registers $5.5 billion in yearly profits

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tesla announced that it recorded yearly profits of $5.5 billion, including $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter. Musk stated that 2021 was a watershed moment for Tesla and electric vehicles in general, according to a report by The Verge. The company also said that the gross margin on its vehicles is stable at 30%.

(Image: AP/@elonmusk/Twitter)

