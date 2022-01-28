Last Updated:

Joe Biden Son Hunter's Secretary Was Former Chinese Government Researcher: Report

Leaked emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop recently revealed that his secretary, JiaQi Bao, was a former Chinese government researcher, Fox News reported.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Hunter Biden’s Secretary

IMAGE: AP


Leaked emails from US President's son Hunter Biden’s laptop recently revealed that his secretary, JiaQi Bao, was a former Chinese government researcher, according to a book released this week titled ‘Red Handed’ by Peter Schweizer. It is to mention that in recent years, Hunter has been under fire ever since the New York Post leaked information obtained from a laptop allegedly belonging to him. Reports suggested that the documents from the laptop prove that President Joe Biden used his position when he was the vice president to help his son, Hunter, in business deals in Ukraine and China. 

Now, while citing a newly released book, Fox News reported that Hunter Biden’s computer allegedly shows he obtained the secretarial services of a former Chinese government researcher. The media outlet reported that Bao graduated from China's Tsinghua University after being granted a government scholarship. She worked at the Chinese government’s National Development and Reform Commission as a research assistant.

JiaQi Bao has also worked for the Shanghai-based investment firm, OneGate Capital, which has known ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Schweizer. In 2017, Bao was then assigned to Hunter Biden after he went into business with the Secretary-General of Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, Patrick Ho. 

READ | US President Joe Biden signs order making sexual harassment a crime under military code

Bao had 'close relationship' with Hunter Biden

In the book, the author claimed that Hunter had a “close relationship” with Bao. She reportedly described Hunter as the “most amazing boss”. She even provided advice on everything from “energy deals to his father’s presidential campaign”. However, after Hunter’s deal with CEFC dissolved in 2018, Daily Mail reported that Bao’s services were also terminated effectively.

READ | US donates over 400 million COVID-19 vaccines to 112 nations under Biden admin: Report

CEFC chief Patrick Ho, on the other hand, was arrested in 2017 and sentenced in 2019 to three years in prison for international bribery and money laundering. Ho, who was described by Biden as the “spy chief of China”, was detained after attempting to offer funds to "African officials as part of a bold operation involving channelling illicit payments to UN diplomats - via a network of middlemen, millionaires and suspected spies,” Fox News reported citing the book. 

READ | Biden calls Zelensky to reaffirm US pledge for 'decisive response' if Moscow invades Kyiv

Meanwhile, the media continues to focus on Hunter Biden's business links, notably his activities with China. He is the subject of a federal investigation relating to alleged tax crimes. According to Fox News, his foreign dealings were also subject to a GOP Senate probe in 2020, although the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. On the other hand, President Biden has repeatedly stated that he knew nothing about his son’s controversial overseas business dealings.

READ | US: President Joe Biden to nominate first black woman to Supreme Court soon
READ | Ex-US envoy to UN says Biden, Harris should resign over mismanagement of foreign policy
Tags: Hunter Bidens Secretary, Chinese Government, Red Handed
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND