The decision of possible sanctions against the Taliban is dependent on their conduct, remarked US President Joe Biden on Sunday. According to Biden, the Taliban who has taken Afghanistan has assured proper conduct, however, the US government has not ruled out any possibility of sanctions against the Taliban.

US sanctions against Taliban

While speaking at the White House on Sunday, US President Joe Biden commented on the Afghanistan situation and said that in case such a situation appears, necessary sanctions will be taken against the group. As reported by news agency ANI, Biden said, "The answer is yes. It depends on the conduct."

Further, speaking on the assurance made by the Taliban, he said that the group has till now not created any disruption in the evacuation process and is sticking to their words. However, any actions against the US forces will compel the government to support sanctions.

Earlier, speaking on the same matter, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jack Sullivan said that if the Taliban tries to block or interfere in the evacuation process, they will have to face a forceful and prompt response from the government.

President Biden also spoke about the ongoing evacuation in Kabul and said that the United States has extended the safe zone around the airport and is also in discussion regarding the extension of the evacuation after the August 31 deadline. However, it hopes to complete the evacuation within the deadline.

US evacuation in Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last week on Sunday, several countries including the US have been trying to evacuate their nationals and officials from the country. Biden had earlier termed the evacuation process as the most difficult and largest airlift ever. Though, he assured of getting all the Americans and allies out of the country, aiming towards ending the Afghan mission for once and for all.

Till now around 25,100 individuals have been evacuated since August 14. Also, approximately 30,000 are evacuated since the end of July, the White House tweeted on Sunday.

(Image Credits: AP)