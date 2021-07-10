Joe Biden To Host German Chancellor Angela Merkel At White House On July 15: Psaki

US President Joe Biden will be hosting a meeting with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on Thursday,July 15 in a bid to affirm “deep and enduring” ties between NATO allies while also tackling some areas of disagreement. While speaking at a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, said that the two leaders would discuss ransomware attacks that have hit companies in the US and across the globe. She added that it would be an “official working visit” aimed at shoring up the partnership between the two nations and identifying ways to further strengthen cooperation.

Psaki said, “Thursday, the President will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for an official working visit. Her visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany”.

She added, “This forward-looking visit will address our robust partnership on shared global challenges and identify areas to further strengthen cooperation in the months and years ahead”.

It is worth noting that it will be Merkel's first visit to Washington since Biden took office in January. She will also be the first European leader to visit the White House. Merkle is in her fourth term and she has said that she will step down after the German national elections in September.

US-Germany to improve ties

Biden has said that he wants to improve ties with Germany, an ally he needs to help deal with broader issues including climate change, the economic recovery and relations with Iran and China. Germany officials have also said that they hope to resolve the issue by August and the Biden-Merkel meeting could provide important momentum for getting to a deal.

Meanwhile, the US and Germany remain at odds over a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights being considered by the WTO members to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. The US backs the waiver, however, Germany has opposed. When asked if Biden would seek to convince Mekel to support the waiver, Psaki said that the president was a “strong proponent” of such action, but it was just one of several tools that can be used to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world. Further, Psaki also went on to inform that Merkel and Biden will also discuss ransomware cyberattacks after Biden pressured Russian President Vladimir Putin to move against cybercriminals operating out of Russia.

(Image: AP)