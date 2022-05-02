Joe Biden To Meet Newly-elected South Korean President Yoon Sukl-yeol On May 21

United States President Joe Biden is set to meet South Korea’s newly-elected counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time, on May 21 when the American leader will travel to Seoul from May 20 to May 22, according to Yonhap news agency. South Korean President’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said in a statement said that Yoon welcomed Biden’s planned visit. Bae also said that Yoon and Biden would discuss both countries’ alliance, North Korea along with other regional and international issues.

It is to note that Biden's meeting with Yoon is coming just weeks after the South Korean President was sworn in on May 11 replacing Moon Jae-in. After South Korea, US President would be in Japan for another two days.

"(The summit) is expected to serve as a historic turning point to further develop the two countries' comprehensive strategic alliance," Bae said, as per the report.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said in a statement on Wednesday that Biden would be travelling to South Korea and Japan from May 20 to 24 “to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people.” Psaki added that Biden’s trip would advance his administration’s “ rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan. It will build on more than a year of intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific, including the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit on May 12-13 in Washington."

Biden to meet Japan PM, other QUAD leaders

After South Korea, Biden would meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said.

It is to note that US President Joe Biden would kickstart his tour in Asia amid concerns in the region over North Korea’s nuclear threats. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had recently said that he is all set to “strengthen and develop" the nuclear forces at the "highest possible" speed, clearing baring his ambitions for the coming days. Recently, US special envoy for North Korea has said that the United States and South Korea agree on the need for a “strong response” to North Korea’s recent spate of missile tests even though both nations remain open to dialogue with the secretive nation.

Image: AP