Joe Biden: US Bringing Full Strength Of Federal Govt To Disrupt Malicious Cyber Activity

US President Joe Biden on Monday, 8 November, said that the Washinton is using the full capability of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity. According to a press note, Biden said that ever since he became the President, cybersecurity has been a core priority of his administration in a bid to protect US citizens, critical infrastructure, US allies and the nation’s interest. Stating that much work still remains to be done, he noted that the United States has already taken important steps against cyberattacks, and will continue to use every tool available to protect the nation.

“We are bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors, bolster resilience at home, address the abuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments, and leverage international cooperation to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem and address safe harbors for ransomware criminals,” the US President said as per the press release.

Further, Biden went on to inform that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian and Ukrainian nationals for alleged cybercrimes in the US fulfiled his pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold cybercriminals accountable. He also commended the Department of Justice, FBI, Department of States and Department of Treasury for their efforts to counter cyber threats.

“My Administration will continue to use every tool available to us to protect the American people and American interests against cyber threats,” Biden concluded.

US charges foreign nationals over ransomware attack

It is to mention that Biden’s statement comes after the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over a July ransomware attack. If convicted, the foreign nationals could face a maximum penalty of 115 and 145 years in prison. Meanwhile, the law enforcement officials also seized an estimated $6 million in ransom payments.

Moreover, the State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of the leadership of the REvil ransomware gang. The department is additionally also offering up to $5 million for information leading to an arrest or conviction of anyone conspiring or attempting to participate in REvil ransomware attacks.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)