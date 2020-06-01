Joe Biden On George Floyd Protests: 'We Must Not Allow Pain To Destroy Us'

The United States Democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden on May 31 visited one of the sites of anti-racism protest in Wilmington, Delaware, where he interacted with people and told them that the country is in pain right now but we mustn't allow it to destroy us. Joe Biden took to his Twitter handle to share a picture from his visit where he can be seen having a conversation with an African-American man and wrote, "We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us."

Joe Biden in his Tweet said that if he becomes the president he will help lead this conversation on racism. Biden further wrote, "and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the last night's protests." Biden's jibe was apparently aimed at Donald Trump, who critics blame for not initiating any talks with the protesters apart from threatening them with attacks by 'vicious dogs' if they lay siege to the White House.

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.



As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020

Biden in a piece he shared on Twitter urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully after several cities across the country were engulfed by violent protests with people looting and destroying properties. "Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not. The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance," Biden wrote in his piece.

Protests across the US

The protests erupted across the United States over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states had to impose curfew and call in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising properties were reported from many major cities in the country. Protesters also laid siege on the White House, where Secret Service had to lockdown the presidential estate after demonstrations became violent.

