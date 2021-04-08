Joe Biden Voices 'strong Support' For Jordan's King Abdullah Over Alleged Coup Plot

United States President Joe Biden expressed “strong support” for Jordan's King Abdullah when both the leaders spoke by phone on April 7 following an alleged plot that involved monarch’s half brother, said White House on Wednesday. In a statement, the White House said that the US President had utilised the call “to express strong US support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II's leadership to the United States and the region.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah breaks silence

Biden and Jordan’s King’s call came just as he broke the silence about a royal family fallout that had engulfed the country in chaos calling it the “most painful” of his entire 22-year reign. As per the Guardian report, Jordan’s king has claimed that the authorities foiled an act of sedition with the unprecedented weekend arrests of a former crown prince and 17 other people.

Jordanian authorities placed a popular prince, Hamzah bin Al Hussein, who claimed to have been placed under effective house arrest in a video sent to media. The officials have also alleged that Prince Hamzah was a part of a plot backed by unidentified foreign entities to “destabilize” the kingdom. However, this claim has been denied.

"Sedition came from within and without our one house, and nothing compares to my shock, pain, and anger as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this proud people," said King Abdullah in a written statement released on Wednesday. READ | Jordan king doubles down on sedition claims against brother

Further addressing the speculations about the monarch’s half-brother Prince Hamzah, the Jordan King said that the popular royal was “with his family, at his palace, in my care." He added, “sedition” in the kingdom had now been “nipped in the bud,” the monarch said.

Image credits: AP