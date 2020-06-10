Joe Biden Wins Democratic Presidential Primary In Georgia, Consolidates His Position

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic Presidential primary in Georgia on Teusday, June 9. Georgia is considered a potential battleground state for the upcoming November election for the US President and has not chosen a Democratic presidential contender since 1992.

Biden wins Georgia

Biden had already amassed enough delegates to be Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee. His status will be formalised at the party’s convention in August.

Earlier, Biden secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November. His victories in primaries have helped him secure 1,991 unpledged delegates necessary to officially clinch the nomination.

The 77-year-old Democratic leader said that it was an honour for him to compete alongside “one of the most talented groups of candidates” the party has ever fielded. He promised that he is going to spend every day to earn the votes of Americans across the country to make win the battle for the “soul of this nation”. Recalling his campaign in South Carolina, the state which gave Biden the much-needed momentum, the former Vice President said that he had told the American people that his was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind.

"We need jobs that bring dignity - now. We need equal justice - and equal opportunities - for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal - now," said Biden.

Economic crisis

US President Donald Trump recently championed a job report that showed that the unemployment rate in America had dropped in the month of May. This comes after initial projections pegged the unemployment rate at 20% but data showed a start drop to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April as businesses began to reopen and hire back workers after the lockdown phase.

However, that report states that while the overall unemployment rate has gone down, the benefit is not being reaped by everyone. African-American and Asian communities in the United States have actually seen unemployment rates go up slightly, exposing racial divides in the country yet again.

(with inputs from AP)