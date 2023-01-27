Joe Biden's Europe Trip In Feb To Coincide With Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary: Report

US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Europe next month which may coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, three administration officials and a person familiar with the discussions told NBC news. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the conflict in Ukraine has entered its twelfth month. Multiple locations are under consideration, including Poland, two of the sources said.

The Biden administration is planning how Biden might mark the milestone in the Ukraine war, the sources said. The goal, they said, is for him to use the moment to draw attention to Ukraine’s resilience against Russia’s brutal military campaign and to reaffirm US' solidarity with the Ukrainian people as the conflict enters a new phase.

Another military aid package to Ukraine is also being discussed to coincide with the anniversary, three US officials told NBC news. No final decisions about on the president’s travel have been made, the administration officials and the person familiar with the discussions said.

Asked about a potential presidential trip to Europe next month around the Ukraine war anniversary, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement, “We don’t currently have any travel plans for the anniversary.” An administration official said, “Planning for the anniversary is underway, and of course we are exploring a variety of options that the U.S. can do to support Ukraine, but nothing is set or decided upon yet.”

Weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Biden had visited Brussels and Poland in March to show that the US would stand united with Ukraine and America’s allies against Russia. A visit to Europe next month would allow Biden to take person cognizance of progress in Eastern Europe and meet with EU leaders to further strengthen the US-European alliance.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in Europe next month attending the Munich Security Conference, where the war in Ukraine will be the top subject of discussion among world leaders, reported CNN.

Biden announces 'United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine'

Biden has announced that the US will send 31 state-of-the-art Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine to help its troops push back Russian forces that remain entrenched in the country's east for almost a year since Moscow's invasion. President Biden’s announcement on Wednesday came after he held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on aiding Ukraine.

“Today, I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has recommended this step because it will enhance Ukraine's capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives,” Biden said.