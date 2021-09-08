Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Announces Engagement To Longtime Boyfriend

United States President Joe Biden has welcomed another member into his family after his granddaughter Naomi Biden was engaged. Biden's granddaughter Naomi shared the news about her engagement on her Instagram account. Naomi has posted a selfie of herself and her boyfriend Peter Neal, showing off her stunning engagement ring. Naomi has captioned the picture "Forever".

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. Naomi has gotten engaged to Neal, who has graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, while Naomi is a law student from Columbia University, reported Hola. As per the report, the couple has shown interest in politics and working for the public. In 2020, the couple had created a website Coronavirus Aid and Relief Guide with an aim to help people who were economically affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Her engagement to Neal comes at a time when President Joe Biden is being criticised for returning to his home in Delaware for Labor Day amid the Afghanistan crisis and the aftermath of a hurricane. Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is quite active on social media and is often posting her pictures on Instagram. Naomi has been named after the president's late daughter who died in a car crash.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden marked the Labor Day holiday on Monday by delivering sandwiches to union members. Biden stepped from his dark SUV, dressed casually in denim, wearing Ray-Ban sun shades, and carrying boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti’s, according to AP. On Monday, he showed up at the event held by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden was seen talking with union members and even talked to union member's mother through a call. Biden had departed on holiday to his residence in Wilmington, Delaware to spend Labor Day weekend.

IMAGE: NaomiBiden/Instagram

Inputs from AP