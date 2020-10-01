Joe Biden Says 'Inshallah' During Debate; Netizens Call It 'top Tier Moment Of 2020'

While the US President Donald Trump has been facing backlash over an alleged tax controversy, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, however, managed to impress and win some points with American Muslims. At the first of the three scheduled presidential debates, Biden used the Arab phrase ‘Inshallah’, meaning ‘God willing’, in a bid to troll Trump while asking him questions about his alleged tax evasion.

During the September 30 debate, the Democratic leader focused on the recent tax controversy as his primary attack on POTUS. While Trump said that he paid ‘millions of dollars in taxes’, he, however, declined to reveal the exact amount. The US President has been facing backlash over a New York Times report which claimed Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. The report further said that Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes the year he was elected and $750 again in his first year in the White House.

Netizens call it ‘top tier moment’

On Tuesday, Biden cast doubt over the eventuality of Trump ever showing his tax returns to the world. The Republican leader, on the other hand, repeatedly promised throughout the debate that the world will ‘get to see’ the tax returns. Biden then replied saying “When? Inshallah”.

The use of the Arab phrase later led to internet users, mostly American Muslims, reacting to it. While some users said, “Biden’s “Inshallah” moment. Just when you think you’ve seen it all,” another added, “The Arabs have finally arrived”. “Good morning especially to the person who taught Joe Biden how to sarcastically use inshallah,” wrote third.

Did Biden just hit him with a “inshallah” . Lmaoo That’s all I needed to hear!! Biden certified — Bas (@Bas) September 30, 2020

Nobody:



Joe Biden: Inshallah pic.twitter.com/ztQvaeAKl8 — Ambitions or Greed 💫 (@Ambitions_Greed) September 30, 2020

the way Biden said inshallah and how he meant it the same way my parents do... https://t.co/rkTwsqQF5P pic.twitter.com/eHFemWPIHN — Jad (جاد) (@jadhmusic) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden hit Trump with the inshallah 2020 is different pic.twitter.com/7waefn6Vw8 — ChampagneJuJu (@jhabashy15) September 30, 2020

joe biden really said inshallah on this debate bruh pic.twitter.com/GW6tZhqdYA — ya.ya (@yazmen99) September 30, 2020

holaaay 😭 biden saying inshallah, he’s moving exquisite pic.twitter.com/20cwQV1sSl — Zee (@sakariyahmed) September 30, 2020

LMAOO did Biden just say Inshallah??? IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/mCdmIddlzs — zaynab ☯︎︎ (@zaynabbashirr) September 30, 2020

Biden saying “inshallah” had to be one of the top tier moments of 2020 — Avneeetttoooo (@AvneetCheema3) September 30, 2020

