Joe Biden's Trip To Japan Will Bolster Deterrence In The Indo-Pacific Region: NSA Sullivan

National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo have agreed that US President Joe Biden's trip to Tokyo, Japan, later this month would be an opportunity to bolster the regional deterrence and to progress their mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific, as per a press release from the White House. On May 3, Sullivan met with the Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Takeo to address and discuss the President's forthcoming travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan.

According to the release, “The two agreed that the meeting between the President and Prime Minister Kishida is an opportunity to affirm the strength of the US-Japan alliance, take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region, and advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Sullivan further emphasised the significance of the second QUAD Leaders Meeting in person as a major event in showcasing that the QUAD is providing benefits for the people of the area.

Sullivan praised Japan's strong response to Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine

In addition to this, Sullivan has also lauded Japan's strong response to Russia's ruthless and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which included financial restrictions, export sanctions, as well as humanitarian and defence aid for Ukraine, and they promised to continue cooperating closely on the global reaction to Russia's aggression. Meanwhile, Secretary-General Akiba hailed Biden's visit to Tokyo, stating it will send a strong message to the region and beyond about the US dedication to the Indo-Pacific.

From May 20 to 24, Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan to attend bilateral discussions with his colleagues on security and trade issues. Biden will engage with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in bilateral sessions. The US President will also attend a meeting with QUAD leaders in Tokyo, which will include his Australian, Japanese, and Indian colleagues.

The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the QUAD summit. On April 27, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific", PTI reported.

(Image: AP/Twitter@MDvinJapan)