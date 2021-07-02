Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shows Strong Neutralisation On COVID Delta Variant, Says Company

In a boost for one-shot Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine (Janssen), the company announced on Thursday, that its vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent COVID variants. The eight-month-long study which has been submitted to bioRxiv for review, showd that the single-shot vaccine has neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta variant at an even higher level than what was recently observed for the Beta (B.1.351) variant in South Africa. India is currently in talks with J&J to allow emergency authorisation for the Jannsen vaccine.

“We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant”, said Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. He added, “This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern”. The study has stated that the Jannsen vaccine was 85 percent effective against severe/critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death.

Meanwhile, Janssen Research & Development chief Mathai Mammen said, "Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralizing antibody response that does not wane; rather, we observe an improvement over time. In addition, we observe a persistent and particularly robust, durable cellular immune response". The Jannsen vaccine has been authorised by WHO and is available in most nations on emergency basis.

CDC: No data on J&J vaccine for Delta variant

On the same day, US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "Right now, we have no information to suggest that you need a second shot after J&J, even with the delta variant," on NBC’s “Today” show. She said there was less data available on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and how it will handle the super-contagious delta variant, but added that the vaccine has performed “quite well” against other variants in US. CDC has affirmed that Pfizer, Moderna vaccines and Covaxin were able to neutralise Delta variant.

J&J won't conduct trials in India

On Tuesday, J&J India spokesperson said, "As per the recent announcement by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India". J&J is in talks with Centre to accelerate and deliver the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine in India. The single-dose vaccine is stored at 2° to 8°C and has an easy delivery system.