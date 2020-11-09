Johnson Seeks New UK Bond With Biden; Says His Ties With Trump Won't Affect Relation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, November 8, congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. Johnson said that the two countries’ 'common global perspective' would be important to shore up a rules-based global order that is under threat. He further denied that his close ties to President Donald Trump would hurt the two countries' relations once Biden takes office.

Johnson also said that Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change.

“The United States is our closest and most important ally,” said Johnson, who has yet to speak to Biden. “And that’s been the case under president after president, prime minister after prime minister. It won't change", Johnson was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press.

Johnson further asserted that he looks forward to working with President Biden and his team on a lot of important stuff for the UK in the weeks and months ahead. Including tackling climate change, trade, international security, and many other issues, he said.

'We have common values'

It can be recalled that last year, Joe Biden had dubbed the British leader a 'clone' of Trump, and had criticised Britain’s exit from the European Union, which Johnson has championed and led. Reacting to the same Johnson said, there is far more that unites the government of this country and government in Washington any time, any stage than divides us.

“We have common values. We have common interests. We have a common global perspective," said Johnson. "There’s a huge amount of work we need to do together to protect those values: a belief in democracy, in free speech around the world, in human rights, in free trade, in the rules-based international order", he said.

Furthermore, Britain is hoping to secure a quick trade agreement with the U.S. post its official departure from the EU in January next year. The change in administration in Washington leaves chances of a deal uncertain and could raise pressure on Johnson to seal a deal with the EU before the UK makes an economic split from the alliance at the end of this year.

Post-Brexit trade talks are due to resume Monday, November 9 with the deadline imposed by the two sides just days away. The Prime Minister still hopes to get a U.S. trade deal however knew that the Americans would be 'tough negotiators'.

Meanwhile, Johnson's proposal to Brexit could yet again destroy the US trade deal as Biden, who has Irish roots, has warned there will be no US trade deal for Britain if Brexit-related legislation planned by Johnson's government threatens Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

(With agency inputs) (Image -AP)