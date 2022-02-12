Judge Rules Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Cannot Keep Their Arguments Under Secrecy

A judge has ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers would not be able to keep their legal arguments confidential about a juror who allegedly failed to reveal prior sexual assault during jury selection. In December 2021, former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of the United Kingdom was found guilty of trafficking young girls to be abused by disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein,

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 60, enticed vulnerable teenagers to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein's different residences for him to sexually abuse them. In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, her lawyers made an official request for a retrial under secrecy.

"We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion," the letter added, according to The Guardian.

It was sparked by juror 50 telling the media that he told the other jurors about his sexual assault history. "The defendant's move to temporarily seal, in their entirety, any papers connected to the motion for a new trial is denied," Judge Alison Nathan wrote on Friday. According to The Guardian, Maxwell's lawyers believe that making defence materials public will allow the juror to think out and customise his responses, or even potentially spoliate evidence, to put himself and his conduct in the best light possible.

Maxwell was found guilty last month

After being found guilty last month, Maxwell remains yet to be sentenced. She was found not guilty of enticing a juvenile to travel to participate in illicit sex activities on one count. Maxwell has maintained her innocence, and her family has pledged that her conviction would be overturned.

Maxwell was found guilty of: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell allegedly created a "culture of silence... by design" at Epstein's homes, instructing employees to see nothing, hear nothing, and say nothing, according to the court in the Southern District of New York. The prosecution told the jury that the defendant lived a life of luxury while the horrific abuse was going on, and that the trafficking was a means to fund her lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP