Julian Assange's Mother Disappointed As Trump Did Not Pardon Her Son

On Wednesday, January 20, Julian Assange’s mother expressed her disappointment at Donald Trump for not pardoning her son. However, she said that she is not surprised. “I'm not shocked... Just disappointed that my private prediction was right Courage is not always contagious Many thanks to everyone who supported #PardonAssange”, wrote Christine Assange on her official Twitter handle.

The prosecutors in the United States have charged Assange with 17 espionage charges along with one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of the confidential US military documents nearly a decade ago. These charges, in totality, carry 175 years in prison. However, Assange’s supporters and his defence team have argued that the profession of the 49-year-old is journalism and he is entitled to the First Amendment protections for publishing the leaked documents that exposed the wrongdoings committed by the American troops. According to Assange’s team, the conditions he would face in the US prison would violate his human rights.

73 people pardoned

In his final acts in the President’s office, Donald Trump has officially pardoned 73 people including his former senior advisor Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne amongst others. Contrary to what many speculated, the 74 year old did not pardon himself or his family or even his former ally Rudy Giuliani. However, experts have pointed out the grey area in the US constitution which allows the President to offer “secret” pardons without notifying the congress or the public.

Bannon was charged in 2020 with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president’s wall on the US-Mexico border. He has pleaded not guilty. The 67-year-old had served as Trump’s key advisor in 2016 presidential run. However, in 2017 he had left the Republican’ side only to get back to Trump later in 2020. According to reports, White House Officials had warned Trump against issuing him clemency.

Others issued clemency

Amongst those issued clemency were rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both of whom were prosecuted on federal weapons offences. Another important figure in the list was Elliott Broidy, a former fundraiser for Trump who has admitted illegally lobbying the US government to drop its inquiry into the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal and to deport an exiled Chinese billionaire. In addendum, Jared Kushner’s friend Ken Kurson, Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, Anthony Levandowski, Sholam Weiss and others also benefited from the act of clemency.

