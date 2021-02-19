Kamala Harris: 2.5 Million Women Leaving Work Due To COVID-19 Is 'national Emergency'

On Thursday, February 18, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that the 2.5 million women who have left work since the beginning of the pandemic contribute to a ‘national emergency’. She further added that this emergency could be addressed with the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. According to a report by The Washington Post, the US economy cannot fully recover unless women participate fully. Also, such a national emergency demands a national solution, added Harris.

A 'national emergency'

According to the data by the Labor Department, 2.5 million women and 1.8 million men have left the American workforce. The Biden administration’s relief plan aims at easing the burden on unemployed and working women. Also, it aims at providing $3,000 in tax credits issued to families for each child with $40 billion investment in child care assistance, and an extension of unemployment benefits,

According to Harris, this will help in lifting up nearly half of the children that are living in poverty. She further said that in one year, the pandemic has put the progress of years for women workers at risk as she painted the image of reality. She further highlighted how childcare remains an issue for working mothers as nearly 400,000 child care jobs have been lost since the pandemic began. The closure of small businesses has created a ‘perfect storm’ for women.

Last week, the US Senate passed the ambitious $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with Harris acting as a tie-breaker to help Democrats forward the crucial package on their own. The Senate passed the bill without any support from the Republicans as Harris cast the final vote as Chair of the House after a tie with 50 votes each from either side. The bill was later passed in the Democrat-controlled House, where it went again as the Senate made some changes.

President Joe Biden had announced the American Rescue Plan last month to provide bigger stimulus checks, more funding for vaccinations, additional support for businesses, among other things. After a bill with only $600 as stimulus payments was passed late last year during former President Donald Trump's rule, Biden promised to increase the cheques to up to $2,000, which he did in the $1.9 trillion package. The rescue plan also includes increased funding for the ongoing vaccination drive in the country with an aim to expedite the campaign.

(Image Credits: AP)