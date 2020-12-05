Kamala Harris Appoints 'all-women' Senior White House Staff To Assist In Decision Making

US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris has announced her "all-women" senior White House staff that will assist her in decision-making on various issues ranging from domestic to global affairs. Harris said that the people she has appointed have the experience to hit the ground running from day one. "Together with the rest of my team, today’s appointees will work to get this virus under control, open our economy responsibly and make sure it lifts up all Americans, and restore and advance our country’s leadership around the world," Harris said while announcing her staff.

Tina Flournoy, Chief of Staff to the VP

Tina Flournoy has been nominated to serve as Chief of Staff to Vice President by Kamala Harris. Flournoy currently serves as the Chief of Staff to former President Bill Clinton and has previously served as the head of Governor Howard Dean’s Democratic National Committee transition team. Flournoy has held various positions in the Democratic Party over the past three decades. "Tina brings a strong commitment to serving the American people, and her leadership will be critical as we work to overcome the unprecedented challenges facing our nation," Harris said.

Rohini Kosoglu, Domestic Policy Advisor to the VP

Rohini Kosoglu has been nominated to serve as the Domestic Policy Advisor to Kamala Harris. Kosoglu currently serves as the Senior Advisor to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris Transition Team. Kosoglu was the first woman of South Asian descent to serve as Chief of Staff in the United States Senate. She has also served as Chief of Staff to Kamala Harris when the latter was elected Senator from California.

Nancy McEldowney, National Security Advisor to the VP

Nancy McEldowney has over 30 years of experience in foreign affairs as an ambassador of the United States to various countries and also as Director of the Foreign Service Institute. McEldowney has served under President Bill Clinton as Director of European Affairs on the National Security Council staff and also as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. McEldowney has been nominated by Harris to serve as National Security Advisor to Vice president.

