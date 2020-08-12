Kamala Harris Confident To Make Biden 'commander-in-chief', Says 'will Do What It Takes'

Soon after being annonced as a Democrats Vice President nominee, US Senator Kamala Harris on Tuesday exuded confidence in the US Presidential nominee Joe Biden and said she will "do what it takes" to make him the "Commander-in-Chief". Biden can unified the American people as he has spent his life fighting for them, Harris said.

"Joe Biden can unify the American people because he has spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals. I am honoured to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief,"' Harris said in her tweet.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Biden picks Harris to be his running mate

Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. She will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. Biden said he picked a fearless fighter for the little guy. Biden tweeted:

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

'This is a good day for our country', Obama

US former President Barack Obama also backed the nomination of Harris, and said "she is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake".

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

'Strong partner' for Biden

Prominent Democrats including former president Bill Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have tweeted to give their nod for Harris as Biden's running mate by calling her a 'strong partner' and 'terrific choice' for Biden. Pelosi said Harris 'will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward.' Where as, Bill Clinton called Harris a 'terrific choice.' Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Harris will be a "strong partner" for Biden. The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

