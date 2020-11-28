Kamala Harris Praises Biden, Says He 'will Be A President Who Represents The Best In Us'

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on November 27 hailed President-elect Joe Biden and asserted that he is a leader that the world will respect. Praising the 78-year-old, Harris said that Biden will represent the best of America. In a Twitter post, she also said that the former vice president will respect the American troops and keep the country safe.

Biden calls for unity

Harris’ tweet comes after Biden called for unity in the country in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. In a series of tweets, the 46th President-elect touted the possibility of immunising Americans against coronavirus by late December-early January and asserted that there had been “significant record-breaking progress in developing a vaccine”. He also said that there was a need to put in place a distribution plan to get the entire country immunised as soon as possible, adding it would take time.

Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can to slow the virus.



Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the 78-year-old said that it had not only cost millions of lives, but also caused “pain, loss and frustration” to people. However, he said although people were growing “weary of the virus” they will have to remember that the war was with the virus and not with each other.

"This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight. Let's remember that we are all in this together. We still have months of this battle ahead of us," he added.

Meanwhile, as more and more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are showing promising results, White House vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui had also said that first Americans could receive the vaccine dosage ‘as early as the second week of December’. While talking to a media outlet, Slaoui also said that based on the plans of the US government, the entire population that need to be vaccinated for life to return to normalcy is expected to take place in May. He had told another media outlet that with the levels of efficacy that have been shown by both vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, at least 70 per cent of the immunised population would pave the way for ‘true herd immunity’ to take place.

