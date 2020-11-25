Kamala Harris Shares Family’s Favourite Thanksgiving Recipe, Netizens Call It 'comforting'

Amid the transition chaos, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris recently shared a step-by-step recipe to make the perfect cornbread dressing. Harris has repeatedly spoken about her love for cooking and with Thanksgiving approaching, the 56-year-old revealed one of her family’s “favourite” recipes. While taking to Instagram, Harris instructed that one needs packages of cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper to make “Kamala’s Cornbread Dressing”.

The caption of the post read, “During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favourite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love”.

Since shared, the recipe has garnered over three lakh likes along with a ton of compliments. While one user wrote, “Omggggg yesssss always apples in stuffing,” another added, “KAMALA COMING THROUGH WITH THE CORNBREAD YUPPPP”. “Ooh definitely gonna try! Thank you, Mrs.Vice President, elect,” added third. “VP & Food blogger,” added fourth.

Harris’ favourite Indian dishes

Before the November 3 presidential election, Kamala Harris had also delighted her fans by teaming up with Mindy Kaling to whip up some dosas. Back in 2018, she had also revealed that no Thanksgiving meal for her family was complete without her cornbread dressing. Harris has previously also shared some tips for cooking the perfect turkey meal.

Born of a mother from India and father from Jamaica, Harris will become the first woman, first Indian American, first Black, first South Asian American and the first Asian ever elected as the vice president. While speaking about her favourite Indian dishes, Harris had listed Idli with a “really good Sambar” and “any kind of Tikka”.

