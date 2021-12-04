Kamala Harris' Staffers Resigning Over Exhaustion, Fear Of 'Harris Person' Label: Report

United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ staffers are leaving their White House positions partially over the concerns of forever being labelled as a ‘Harris person’, stated a media report. The number of people who are leaving the posts under Harris’ leadership has escalated amid internal turmoil as well as disastrous poll numbers.

Sources familiar with the tensions in the US Vice President’s office in the White House have told Axios that the concern of being labelled as “Harris person” along with the burnout and desire for greener pastures are mainly encouraging people to resign. Notably, one anonymous Democratic strategist said that harris requires “someone loyal, who can think methodically to best position the vice president and to make sure everything she’s doing is being maximized and communicated to a broad population and get her numbers up."

Additionally, another Democratic operative close to Harris’ office told the media outlet that the exodus of staffers has mounted the responsibility of keeping the operations running, on the chief of staff Tina Flournoy. The operative was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “If we mess this up, it's going to set women back when it comes to running for higher office for years to come.”

It is also pertinent to note that the US VP has been constantly under criticism ever since she acquired the office in January this year and created history. Republicans have attacked Harris for her failure to visit the southern border even after having an immigration portfolio. She was also condemned by Republicans over rumblings about her management style that have been fueled by staff turnover.

Most recently, on Wednesday, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced that she would be leaving at the end of December. Sanders’ departure came after US VP’s communications director Ashley Etienne.

How did Harris react to Sanders leaving?

The media outlet stated that when Harris was asked about Sanders’ exit, the US VP said, “I love Symone…I can’t wait to see what she will do next. I know that it’s been three years jumping on and off planes going around the country and she works very hard, and I can't wait to see what she'll do next…I mean that sincerely.”

Despite Harris’ reasoning, people close to US VP’s office have told the media outlet that some of the turnover in her staff is natural considering that the entire team is exhausted after a busy first year in the office right after a presidential campaign and busy transition. Even White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that she expects to serve in her job only for a year or two. Further, Harris' staffers are leaving amid the emergence of reports stating tensions in the White House between her and US President Joe Biden's office.

(IMAGE: AP)

