Kamala Harris To Become US President Briefly As Joe Biden Undergoes Routine Medical

In a massive development, United States President Joe Biden on Friday will be transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Biden will be transferring power to Kamala Harris as he would be going under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center.

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," she added.

Pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, Biden will sign a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he is unable to discharge his duties while under anaesthesia, making Harris the acting president, and will send them another letter upon the conclusion of the procedure to resume his duties. Harris, the first woman, person of colour and person of South Asian descent to be vice president, will be making history during the short time she is serving as acting president.

Joe Biden's medical history

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time. Biden is the oldest person to serve as president, and interest in his health has been high since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

