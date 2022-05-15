Kamala Harris To Travel To UAE For Offering Condolences On Sheikh Khalifa's Demise

Following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to lead a presidential delegation on May 16 to UAE to express condolences on behalf of the US government and Americans. According to a statement, Press Secretary to Vice President Kirsten Allen noted, “Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on May 16 to lead a Presidential Delegation and offer condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

The statement went on to mention that Kamala Harris will also meet with the newly appointed President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. By paying tribute to Sheikh Khalifa's memory and legacy, Harris will underscore the strength of the nations' bilateral relationship and their ambition to strengthen it in the months and years ahead.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former President of the United Arab Emirates, died on May 13 at the age of 73. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. According to a WAM report, the country will observe mourning for 40 days, with flags flying at half-mast from May 13 onwards. From May 14 to 17, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs stated that all ministries, departments, as well as organisations, would be closed for three days.

According to media reports, Sheikh Khalifa was the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the second President of the UAE. In 2014, the UAE President suffered from a stroke and underwent surgery, but his condition remained stable afterwards.

Biden congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

In addition to this, on May 14, US President Joe Biden congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, on his election as President, and spoke about his desire to improve bilateral ties between the two nations. Biden mentioned that the UAE is an important ally for the US. He also lauded President Sheikh Mohammed, for being at the "forefront" of the US-UAE cooperation, ANI reported.

POTUS Biden also expressed his desire to collaborate with Sheikh Mohammed to develop this "extraordinary foundation" to improve ties between the two nations and people.

Sheikh Mohamed, the newly elected President, had served as the UAE Armed Forces' Deputy Supreme Commander since January 2005. He is well-known for his contributions to the UAE Armed Forces' strategy development, planning, training, organisational structure, as well as promotion of defense systems.

