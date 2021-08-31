Kids Too Need Personal Space, Says Nebraska Teacher Whose Video Creates Storm On Internet

A teacher always plays a vital role in shaping one's life. A good teacher is not the one who focuses the entire class on a book and running; instead, an ideal teacher must cover all aspects and theories of life. With a similar approach, a US-based school teacher could be an inspiration as he not only helps the kids in regular classes, he figures out their problems and tries to solve them with an innovative approach. According to the reports, Josh Monroe, a 5th-grade Nebraska teacher, helps the kids deal with mental issues using different therapies. Watch the Nebraska teacher video here:

5th grade teacher Josh Monroe and his therapy dog Nala are taking TikTok by storm with videos about student mental health, abuse, and more pic.twitter.com/HQzDzRDlGB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 29, 2021

Recently, a video of his most popular show, “point of view” (POV) went viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter, in which he can be seen dealing with the school kids with a different approach that also highlights the importance of mental health among kids. According to the Nebraska based teacher, first, he tries to figure out the quandary of the child and then attempts to fix it using dog therapy. In his videos, he talks about the importance of recognising mental health issues and the private space that children need. Some topics like depression, discomfort, and severe issues like Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), abuse and more are insanely viral on the short video sharing platform.

Kids too need personal space: Monroe

In one of his videos, Monroe could be heard saying that these days, parents were not giving importance to their children's mental health. Instead, they focus on physical wounds that sometimes won't be evident with the casual approach. "We have to look into the mind of the child. Sometimes, reading the mind of your child is the best way to solve their problem. Sometimes, they also need personal space. Try to respect their space and feelings too," said the teacher and added several people felt attached to his video as they thought themselves unheard, and the video made them feel heard and perceived without even trying to tell them about things that they should do.

Netizens love the way he treats children

“My mission is to help students with their social, emotional, and academic growth, and part of that is listening to them. Realizing where they are coming from and then helping them to grow, and make good healthy choices, said Monroe in a video uploaded on NowThis platform. Meanwhile, netizens appreciated the efforts of Morone, whose videos have more than 20 million likes and has more than eighty thousand followers on the short video platform. "Just wow! He's inspiring," commented a social media user. "So that’s what Jim Halpert did after Athlead. I wonder if he’s still married to Pam," commented the other user. "Great teacher," commented the third social media user.

