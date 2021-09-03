Labor Day Sales 2021: Best Mattress, Furniture Deals On Labor Day Weekend 2021

Labor Day 2021 will be observed in the United States on 6 September. It is a holiday which is held in honour of working people on the first Monday in September. In view of Labor Day, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart have put heavy discounts on items across all categories such as clothes, household essentials, electronics and gadgets.

This article will cover the major Labor Day mattress sale 2021 deals and best offers on Labor Day furniture sale. Read on to find the best Labor Day sale offers.

Labor Day mattress sale 2021 deals

Nector- Up to $400 off mattresses plus $300 of free accessories

Key product: Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress, offers support and ventilation to keep the body cool and comfortable while sleeping. Each Casper mattress comes with a 100-night trial, offering you a choice as to whether it’s the right fit for your nightly needs.

Macy's- 20% off apparel and home decor with code LABOR

Key Product: Champagne Collection Art Print by Cat Coquillette, Art marketplace Society6 has a plethora of prints to level up your wall art game. It offers champagne-inspired print from artist Cat Coquillette which is available in five sizes including XS, S, M, L, and XL.

Wayfair- Up to 70% clearance on kitchen appliances

Key product: OXO Pop 5-Piece Food Storage Container Set offers storage containers that can keep the food fresh and add a touch of style and coherence to the kitchen counter or cabinets. The set consists of five containers, each of which seals shut with a push-button lid that can double as a handle.

Bed Bath & Beyond- Up to 60% off clearance on bedding, furniture, decor, vacuums.

Key product: Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets are machine-washable. They naturally regulate the body temperature and are naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial.

Overstock- discounted prices on air fryers, rice cookers, mini-fridges

Key product: Molekule Air Pro has a cleaning capacity of 1,000 square feet. Through the brand’s patented filter technology, photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO), the air is cleaned. The Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier can be controlled through the brand’s app or via its built-in touchscreen.

(Image credit: UNSPLASH)