A breathtaking video of lightning striking New York's towering One World Trade Center is going viral. On Saturday night, when a powerful thunderstorm pounded the American city, the footage was recorded. A now-viral video released by well-known New York-based photographer Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) shows the strong lightning as it strikes the 546-meter-tall structure.

Taking to Twitter, Guliani said, "Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC."

"C'mon...That's just...incredible!" wrote a Twitter user

With over 2.3 million views, this video has received over 16,000 likes. A Twitter user commented on it and said, "This is really wonderful." Someone else commented, "C'mon...That's just...incredible!" Several more people have uploaded and shared storm-related images and videos.

An Instagram user shared an image from Canada where lightning hit the Canadian National Tower.

All significant skyscrapers are equipped with lightning rods that shield them from lightning strikes by sending the energy directly to the earth as opposed to through pipes or wires.

A pine tree at Wisconsin's Wautoma High School was struck by lightning, caught on fire, and then fell to the ground in a video that went viral in April 2021. Prior to that, in 2020, the sky camera of a nearby news station, WUSA9, caught an amazing video of lightning striking the Washington Monument during a thunderstorm. One of the area's highest structures, the 555-foot-tall obelisk known as the Washington Monument frequently experiences lightning strikes.

Strong thunderstorms and extremely strong winds were predicted by the National Weather Service for the New York City region. The World Trade Center skyscrapers, which were demolished after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, were replaced by the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center building.