Lincoln Project To Sue Rudy Giuliani Over Defamatory Remarks About Capitol Riots

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Donald Trump former Republican group, is gearing up to take legal action against ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani after he falsely linked the organisation to the storming of the Capitol building. In an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast last week, Giuliani had accused the Lincoln Project of “planning” the riot and had said that the members of the group were “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” implying they may have appeared in disguise in the violent attack. Giuliani baselessly claimed that a lot of people were involved in the attack and further added that one of the people who organised it is well known for having worked with the Lincoln Project in the past.

January 6th: Let’s have trial by combat!



January 29th: It was the Lincoln Project’s fault. pic.twitter.com/S2fWZ3P9vD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 29, 2021

Giuliani was ‘well across the line’

Dismissing Giuliani’s accusation, the founder of the Lincoln Project Steve Schmidt said Giuliani went too far in the Bannon interview and that he was “thrilled” at the prospect of the lawsuit. In a televised interview with MSNBC, Schmidt said it is very difficult to sue somebody for defamation or libel in the US, but the organisation’s lawyer has told him that Giuliani is “well across the line”, hence they are “thrilled” about the legal action. He added that as soon as the group is able to, they will take an action. He also warned that the lawsuit won’t be a frivolous one.

In a letter addressed to Giuliani, the group’s attorney Mathew Sanderson wrote, “You committed a textbook case of defamation. You publicly accused The Lincoln Project of an infamous and criminal act it had nothing to do with, as you very well knew. You lied”.

Further, the lawyer fave Giuliani until February 3 to “retract your statement fully and to apologise to The Lincoln Project. Refuse at your peril”. The letter also instructed Giuliani to save all documentation “related to the matter,” which would presumably be used in a lawsuit against him.

The Lincoln Project’s legal response to the false and defamatory statements made by Rudy Giuliani. pic.twitter.com/MshgYIMC69 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 30, 2021

It is important to note that Schmidt was a key figure in campaigns for George W Bush, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and John McCain, to whom he was a senior strategist in the 2008 presidential election. However, in 2018, he left the Republican Party and joined with other conservatives to found ‘The Lincoln Project’, which is an anti-Trump political action committee determined to prevent the re-election of Trump. Giuliani, on the other hand, has made wild claims regarding the presidential election, Joe Biden’s family and the storming of the Capitol on January 6.

