Lineman Uses Fiberglass Stick To Rescue Bear Stuck On Electricity Pole, Watch Video

A bear in Arizona escaped unhurt after it was stuck on an electricity pole. The residents who spotted the bear tangled in power pole wires notified the utility company Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative. A lineman from the company, Werner Neubauer reached the spot and tried to rescue the bear with the help of a fiberglass stick.

Bear stuck on an electricity pole rescued

Werner Neubauer cut the power off so that the animal would not get electrocuted. Neubauer went up in a bucket lift and used an 8-foot fiberglass stick to try to nudge the bear and force it down. When this failed, he tried talking to bear. He told the bear that he would help him in getting down the pole, according to AP. He knew that the bear would not understand him but he definitely caught his attention. The bear grabbed and bit the fiberglass stick a few times before climbing down. The bear after coming down ran off into the desert. The bear had no injuries and the power cut lasted for about 15 minutes.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that a bear was found stuck on an electricity pole in Arizona. Earlier in May, residents of a small border city in Arizona were baffled after a bear climbed on an electricity pole in their neighbourhood, according to AP. State wildlife officials, Douglas police, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and US Border Patrol closed Highway 191 so that the bear could leave. The bear seemed unfazed by the reactions but eventually climbed down and ran away. The residents were panicked by the whole incident but no injuries were reported.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP