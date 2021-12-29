Lockheed Martin Bags Over $492mn Deal To Provide Logistics Support For F-35 Jets: Pentagon

The US Defence Department on Tuesday announced that Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won a more than $492 million Navy modification contract in a bid to provide logistics support for delivered F-35 jets for the Air Force, Marine Corps and the Navy. According to a press release, the modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability,

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a USD 492,685,342 ...modification to a previously awarded contract," the Defence Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The US Defence Department further informed that apart from the aforementioned modification exercises the renewed contract also includes supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems. The press release said that this work will now be performed in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, the UK, California. The exercises are expected to be completed in December 2022.

Moreover, the Defence Department also went on to inform that Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control was awarded over $102 million for production and delivery of hardware components and spaces of the Apache Attack Helicopter Modernized Target Acquisition Designation/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System. As per the press note, work locations and funding is still to be determined. But the estimated completion date of July 31, 2024, has been set by the US Defence Department.

US Defence contracts for 2021

Meanwhile, as per the press note, AECOM Technical Services has been awarded $97million for the maximum dollar value for architect-engineering services for comprehensive long-term Navy environmental action at various sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. General Atomics is awarded $69,803,720 for management services in support of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) system for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier, minus energy storage subsystem. Motorola Solutions, Raytheon Co., Jacobs Technology, American Ordnance LLC, ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax and General Dynamics Mission Systems have also been awarded separate contracts for the advancement of the US Navy, Army and Air Force.

(Image: ANI/AP)

