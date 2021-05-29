'Looks Like She's 19 Years Old': Joe Biden Faces Criticism Over Remarks About Girl

"Creepy Joe" trended online after the American President complemented a little girl on her appearance while attending at event in Virginia Military base. While Biden’s Virginia visit was scheduled to commence the upcoming Memorial Day weekend in the US, the 78 year old raised eyebrows after he singled out the little girl adulating her barrettes or labeling her look as “lady-like”. The girl in question, who appeared to be elementary school age, had joined her parents and two older brothers on the podium while her mother introduced the president at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton.

“I love those barrettes in your hair, man,” Biden said adding “I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

"That’s pretty *&^%$!ed up," tweeted longtime Republican consultant Nathan Wurtzel, who further joked in a subsequent tweet: "I guess this explains the Lincoln Project support." "#creepyjoe is an understatement. #NotMyPresident #impeachbiden," commented a user demanding the incumbent democrat’s impeachment. "#CreepyJoe is fixated on young girls. Disgusting," added another.

Joe Biden refers to a little girl as "looking like a 19 year old" because of the way she crosses her legs. As an expert in sexual abuse, I've trained adults on how to spot unsafe behaviors in other adults and how to keep their children safe. Biden's words are troubling and creepy pic.twitter.com/48IqMmEo7f — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) May 29, 2021

Previous accusations against Biden

A former staff member when Joe Biden was a senator, Tara Reade has accused the former US VP of sexual assault and reportedly filed a complaint with Washington DC police. However, the police officials have registered the complaint to “inactive” cases. Biden has entirely denied the allegation and has reportedly said that “it never, never happened”. In a separate interview, Biden also said he doesn’t know “why after 27 years all of this gets raised”.

Speaking on the same, then US President Donald Trump has advised Biden to “just fight” the accusations of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993. In the belief that he himself has been a “total victim of this nonsense false accusations”, Trump said these issues are just “one of those things” that has to be acknowledged and “get in front of it”.However, the US President goes on to say in a radio interview that “it’s his problem” and added, “if it’s not true, you deny it”.

