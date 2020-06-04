Los Angeles Mayor Plans To Lift Curfew, Cut LA Police Department's Budget

As social unrest across the United States flared over the brutal death of the unarmed African American citizen George Floyd for the sixth consecutive day, Los Angeles Mayor said he intends to lift the citywide curfew, while speaking at a press conference. Eric Garcetti declared that Los Angeles curfew will suspend on June 4, the city wouldn’t increase the LA police department budget and would invest in Black communities instead.

After the brutal restraint and excessive force against demonstrators by the Minnesota police officers, a massive public outrage spread across a dozen states, including Los Angeles. LA communities of colour and public expressed their anguish with the Los Angeles Police Department and called on Chief Michel Moore to resign during their demonstrations throughout Los Angeles that flouted the curfew, as per local reports. To curb the violent unrest and respect community sentiments, Mayor Garcetti announced at the briefing that the city needed firm commitment to change, not just with words but with actions.

To reinvest in jobs, health, education, and healing focused in L.A.’s black community and other communities of colour, Garcetti reportedly said that he was initiating a $250 million cut in the police department after a city council meeting’s decision held as of June 3. Further, he said, with the cooperation of the L.A. Police Commission, officials are set to enforce a moratorium on the CalGang database that will require other police officers to intervene where inappropriate use of force is witnessed, they can now report the officers’ misconduct.

Black Americans needed to see an end to the days of murder in broad daylight due to colour of their skin, the mayor said at the press conference.

LA to set up Department of Civil and Human Rights

Further, Los Angeles is set to establish the Department of Civil and Human Rights in months ahead tasked with the protection of Angelenos, according to reports. The wing would register any cases of discrimination that violated equal treatment in private employment, housing, education, or commerce.

Read: White House Justifies Clearing Out DC Protesters

Read: Washington DC Demonstrators March To US Capitol

Earlier, the National Guard troops were sent into the nation’s second-largest city after the fourth day of violent protests saw demonstrators clash with officers, torch police vehicles, and pillage businesses. Over 500 to 700 members of the Guard were sent to LA to assist the 10,000 Los Angeles Police Department officers, as per local reports.

Read: Pentagon-Trump Clash Breaks Open Over Military And Protests

Read: Trump: 'the Nation Needs Law And Order'