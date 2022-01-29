Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Kermadec Islands Region; No Tsunami Risk To NZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit the Kermadec Islands region at 3:46 pm (local time) on Saturday, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter of the quake was initially located at 29.8 degrees south latitude and 174.7 degrees west longitude, with a depth of 33.0 kilometres, Xinhua reported. Situated nearly 1,000 km northeast of North Cape, New Zealand, and at a similar distance southwest of Tonga, the Kermadec Islands are a subtropical island arc in the South Pacific Ocean. According to the US Geological Survey, another subsequent 5.3 intensity earthquake took place near the first at 4.01 pm (local time).

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.6 - Kermadec Islands region https://t.co/4tJihx7vkb — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 29, 2022

Since the earthquake took place roughly 1100 kilometres northeast of New Zealand, the National Emergency Management Agency of Civil Defense has been monitoring whether it would create a tsunami that would hit New Zealand. Citizens in the coastal regions are being advised to stay away from the sea, and beaches. They are even being suggested for not going sightseeing, according to the National Emergency Management Agency. At 4:07 p.m., (local time) the alert notice was sent.

We are assessing whether the M6.6 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake at 2022-01-29 3:46 PM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

Experts evaluating NZ tsunami risk; but say it's unlikely to pose such threat

According to Civil Defense, local flooding is not predicted and residents should not evacuate places until told by the local authorities. In a tweet, it said that scientific experts are currently determining if any more tsunami activities, like strong and odd currents as well as unpredictable waves near the beach, are predicted. Once the department has conducted its initial evaluation, an update will be sent, according to Stuff.

The National Emergency Management Agency and scientific advisors are still assessing whether any other tsunami activity is expected, such as strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. We will provide an update as soon as the assessment is complete. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

The agency said: "Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the Kermadec Islands region earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities." "Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."



6.6 earthquake hit Kermadec Islands after Tonga's volcanic eruption

This earthquakes struck the islands post the strong waves caused by Tonga's volcanic eruption hit New Zealand's Northland two weeks ago, smashing boats and costing millions of dollars in damage. Due to the high waves, over 120 individuals were rescued around the Far North, and many boats, moorings, and jetties were destroyed.

In addition to this on January 23, the New Zealand Navy supplied assistance materials to Tonga, which is still dealing with the repercussions of an undersea volcano explosion and tsunami. Over the weekend, relief aircraft delivering food, freshwater, medical supplies, and telecommunications equipment arrived in Tonga from Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. New Zealand's Defence Force stated that the naval warships HMNZS Aotearoa, as well as HMNZS Wellington, also provided much-needed relief on Sunday, AP reported.

