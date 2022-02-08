Mahatma Gandhi Statue Allegedly Vandalised By SFJ In Chicago & San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan terror group 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) vandalised a life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Chicago and San Francisco. This is the second such incident by the terror group SFJ in the past 4 days as earlier it vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Union Square Park, New York. The banned group also pasted posters with abusive language.

“I am rapist & father of India: Rape Capital of world” posters pasted on status of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in New York

The 8-foot-high statue, located in Manhattan’s Union Square, was defaced by some unknown persons, the Consulate General of India said.

“The Consulate condemns this act of vandalism in the strongest terms. The matter has been taken up with local authorities. The matter has also been taken up with the US State Department for immediate investigation and urged appropriate action against those responsible for this despicable act,” it said.

The incident has shocked the Indian-American community in the region.

Vandalism in the US

Earlier, in January 2021, unknown miscreants had vandalised, broken and ripped from the base a statue of Gandhi in a park in the US state of California, evoking a strong response from India which sought a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those responsible for the 'despicable act.' The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California, had been sawed off at the ankles and half its face was severed and missing.

SFJ's attempt to disrupt environment in India

In the latest update, SFJ had released a video threatening to obstruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement in Punjab. The video calls for people to block PM Modi in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. The video also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come down to Punjab to stop the PM.

The video featuring SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the banned outfit has announced to block any of PM Modi’s movement in Punjab. With threats, the group also stated that the PM will be reminded of Indira Gandhi. The terror inciting video also calls to the people of J&K and claims that the ‘freeing of Punjab’ would pave the way for Kashmir’s freedom as well.

(With PTI inputs)